Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A man is dead after a crash in Mohave County.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. near Stockton Hill Road.

Deputies spoke with a witness who said they "came upon the accident after it happened and observed a cow getting up and running off".

Investigators said vehicle damage and "collision dynamics" indicate the motorcyclist hit the cow and was thrown from the motorcycle. They add a helmet was found at the collision site but "did not appear to have been worn at the time of the collision".

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 64-year-old Ryan Eckhardt, from Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County officials said they are still investigating the crash.