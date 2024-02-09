Motorcyclist dies after Henderson crash near E. Sunset Road, N. Green Valley Parkway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at 5:06 p.m. near North Green Valley Parkway and East Sunset Road.

Investigators said a black Yamaha was traveling eastbound on E. Sunset Road and a gold Toyota sedan was traveling on westbound Sunset Road.

According to Henderson police, the Toyota didn't yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic and turned into the motorcyclist's path, causing the collision.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Speed and impairment are not considered factors in this incident.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified. According to Henderson police, this crash marks the sixth accident-related fatality in 2024.