Motorcyclist dead after weekend crash in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, this happened at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday near Grand Cadence Drive and Cabaletta Lane.

Investigators said a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was reportedly speeding while going northbound on Grand Candence. A blue Kia sedan was going through the intersection when the 37-year-old motorcyclist hit the driver's side front door.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. Police said the woman driving the Kia was taken to St. Rose Siena Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said speed is considered a factor in this incident. They add the collision is being investigated as the fifth accident-related fatality for 2023.