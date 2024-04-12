Motorcyclist dead after crash on Las Vegas Boulevard, Bruce Street

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce Street on Thursday night.

According to North Las Vegas police, the crash happened just before midnight.

Investigators determined a Ford Escort was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and turned into the path of a Honda motorcycle that was traveling northbound.

The motorcyclist was ejected during the collision. The 19-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Eescort was uninjured.

Police said they do not believe speed or impairment are factors in the crash. However, it appears the motorcyclist did not have a motorcycle endorsement for his license.

His identification, along with the manner and cause of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.