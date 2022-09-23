Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after collision on Hualapai Way at Centennial Parkway, police say.

Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 14:54:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle on West Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai Way on Friday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department transported the rider of the motorcycle to UMC Trauma after arriving on the scene, where the rider was eventually pronounced dead.

LVMPD is currently investigating the scene of the collision. Police say roads will be closed in the area until the preliminary investigation is complete.

This is the second collision to happen on Friday involving a motorcyclist being struck by a vehicle.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

