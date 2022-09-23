Crash involving motorcyclist shuts down Flamingo in both directions, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on eastbound Flamingo Road at Sandhill Road on Friday morning has closed down both directions of Flamingo.

RTC of Southen Nevada has reported that the road will be closed down from Pearl Street to Brookview Way while an investigation is conducted by Las Vegas police.

LVMPD’s preliminary investigation has revealed that a gray SUV struck a motorcycle at Flamingo and Sandhill. The rider of the motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Detectives are currently on the scene, conducting the investigation.

Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible and to expect delays along that route.