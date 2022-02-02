Motorcycle rider dies in collision at Warm Springs, Pollock in southern Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say it happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Pollock Drive.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a Buick sedan, police said. The motorcycle rider was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection, where traffic on Warm Springs Road is shut down in both directions.

The department's fatal detail is on scene to investigate the crash. Police could not immediately provide an estimated time the road would reopen.

