Man hit by pickup truck, killed in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck at a North Las Vegas intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:36 p.m. at the northwest corner of the intersection of Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards, according to North Las Vegas Police Department.

The injured man was transported to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police say they were told the man walked into oncoming traffic, inside the crosswalk, but against the light, when the truck hit him.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Investigators don't believe speed or impairment were contributing factors in the fatal incident.