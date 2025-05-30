Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

More traffic impacts coming to southwest valley due to ongoing Peace Way Project

Motorists Advised of Peace Way Project Area Traffic Impacts June 1 through June 6 Due to Construction Work
Clark County, Nevada
Motorists Advised of Peace Way Project Area Traffic Impacts June 1 through June 6 Due to Construction Work
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers should plan ahead for lane reductions in the southwest valley starting this weekend as part of the county's Peace Way project.

Traffic will be down to one lane each way between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue starting at 9 p.m Sunday, June 1. The work will continue until 5 a.m., and the reduction will happen again overnight on Monday, June 2.

Also starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, Fort Apache Road between Flamingo and Tropicana will be reduced to one lane each way. This work will last until roughly 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 6.

Roadway users are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

This $19.8 million Clark County project includes roadway rehabilitation on Peace Way from Hualapai Way to Cimarron Road, the addition of curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements and construction of a traffic signal at Hualapai Way and Peace Way.

The project also includes the construction of the bridge to connect Peace Way at Fort Apache Road west of the Clark County-215 Beltway and Chessie Court east of the Beltway.

WATCH | Everything to know about the Peace Way Bridge Project

Clark County warns drivers of lane reductions, delays during ongoing bridge project

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34