Moped rider dies in hit-and-run crash on Flamingo, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moped rider is dead after a hit-and-run collision in the southeastern Las Vegas valley on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection of South Pecos Road, around 11:55 p.m.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance indicated a silver Ford F150 was eastbound on Flamingo Road approaching the intersection of Pecos Road in the right-most travel lane. A 2020 Sanyang moped was being ridden eastbound on Flamingo Road, approaching the intersection of Pecos Road in the right-most travel lane directly in front of the pickup truck.

Police say the collision occurred when the Ford failed to slow when approaching the intersection and contacted the rear of the moped.

The collision also caused the moped rider to be ejected from the Moped. Arriving emergency medical personnel determined the rider was beyond medical resuscitation and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

The driver of the Pickup continued east on Flamingo Road, failing to stop at the collision scene. Detectives canvased the area and located a truck matching the description of the vehicle in the videos. The truck was determined to be the one from the collision, and the driver was contacted. He was taken into custody and did not show any signs of impairment.

"The moped rider’s death marks the 11th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2024," Metro police noted in a release. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section."