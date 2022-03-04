Moped rider critically injured in crash near Decatur, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moped rider was critically injured an a collision with a vehicle on Thursday morning near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:58 a.m., north of Washington Avenue at Carmen Boulevard.

Based on evidence from the scene, police say the driver of a 2003 Toyota Camry was turning left from Decatur to Carmen, "through stop and go traffic." At the same time, a moped rider was traveling southbound on Decatur in the marked bike lane and passing stopped traffic, police said.

"A collision occurred when the moped impacted the right front of the Camry," police said.

The moped rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center.

According to police, the Camry driver remained at the scene of the crash and did not show any signs of impairment.

An investigation into this collision is ongoing, police said.

The crash happened approximately 41 minutes after a similar crash in a different part of the valley on Thursday morning, where another moped rider was critically injured near downtown Las Vegas.