Moped rider in critical condition after crash with car in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moped rider was in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:17 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and McWilliams Avenue.

The moped rider was turning left on McWilliams, police said. At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left lane.

The moped rider had a green yield ball, and the other driver was proceeding through the intersection on a green light, according to police.

"A collision occurred when the moped rider entered the path of travel of the Ford," police said.

The rider was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, "where he remains in critical condition," police said. The other driver was also taken to UMC trauma to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say this crash remains under investigation.