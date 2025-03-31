Watch Now
MLK Blvd intersection closed as authorities investigate fatal crash

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has confirmed it happened in the area of MLK and Owens Avenue.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and unfortunately, the pedestrian has died.

The intersection is closed until further notice as authorities investigate.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report as more information is made available.

Authorities investigate fatal crash at MLK and Owens

