'Minor injuries' after bus overturns near Blue Diamond and Jones, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a bus overturned on Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police said the school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle and overturned around 2:02 p.m.

"No students were on board," police said. "Just the driver."

However, police said "minor injuries" were reported.

We also asked the Clark County School District for additional info. Officials confirmed there were no students on board and that LVMPD is the lead investigative agency.

KTNV will provide more details once officials release them.