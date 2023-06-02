Minnesota woman killed in crash on US 95 north of Beatty

(KTNV) — A passenger was killed when a driver lost control and overturned on U.S. 95 north of Beatty last week, a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol spokesperson states.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, approximately 10 miles north of Beatty.

Their investigation determined the driver of a silver 2009 Honda sedan traveling southbound on the highway "failed to maintain the travel lane and entered the dirt shoulder on the west side of U.S. 95," according to the news release.

State police say the driver overcorrected and reentered the highway when the car rotated counterclockwise and veered onto the east side of the highway. It then "went airborne, struck a fence and overturned."

The car's passenger, since identified as 39-year-old Cassandra Jeannine Bjork, of Minneapolis, was ejected during the crash. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thirty-eight people have died in 34 crashes in the NSP Southern Command's jurisdiction so far this year, the spokesperson noted.