MGM Resorts CEO says A's relocation could 'bring 400,000 tourists' to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MGM Resorts International CEO, Bill Hornbuckle is weighing in on the Oakland A's potential relocation to the Las Vegas Valley.

In an earnings call on Tuesday, MGM Resorts International CEO, Bill Hornbuckle talked with investors about how the team could bring a boost to tourism.

"We think you could bring about 400,000 tourists a year to the valley that wouldn't otherwise come," he said.

While the team is inching closer to officially relocating, it's not yet a done deal. The team, as well as state lawmakers, have yet to finalize the details of a funding plan for the relocation and potential stadium.

Bornhuckle told investors, "What I do see is a very high likelihood the A's do end up in Las Vegas because it is easier to build out there and get deals done."

Currently, the A's have reached an agreement about the location of a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium, which will be located near the intersection of Dean Martin and Tropicana.

A spokesperson for the A's told Channel 13 that they are willing to invest about $1 billion, but it's unclear where the other $500 million will come from.

"We're not a fan of any more tax dollars put into this, which we feel the governor's position and assume that this will be done responsibly for the state, and ultimately for Clark County," Hornbuckle said. "All that said, I like to believe it will happen and it will be accretive to overall visitation."