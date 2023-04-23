Oakland A's reach agreement to acquire 49 acres for construction of $1.5B stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Building Trades and the Oakland Athletics have reached an agreement for the construction of a new $1.5 billion stadium.

The project is expected to require approximately 10,000 workers, which will largely consist of local workers and contractors, according to the agreement.

Construction is expected to begin by mid to late 2024, with the first baseball game played in 2027.

“We have spent nearly two years doing due diligence and building relationships with elected officials and community leaders, such as the Southern Nevada Building Trades; and we are excited to know this showcase stadium will be constructed with highly-trained union workers,” A’s President Dave Kaval said.

If approved, the A's new home will be developed as a public-private partnership on 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

“The A’s are committed to building a stadium that will be an asset to Las Vegas and the State of Nevada, help elevate Las Vegas’s brand as the Sports Capital of the World, and set the bar for the MLB,” Kaval said.

The proposed 30,000-seat stadium will host approximately 81 MLB baseball games each year, the agreement says.

Officials say the stadium could also attract new events to Las Vegas, such as the World Baseball Classic and the MLB All-Star Game.

"We are proud to support the A's move to Las Vegas and are committed to ensuring that this project is a success for the community," said Vince Saavedra, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of Southern Nevada Building Trades. "We look forward to working with the A's to deliver a stadium that will be a source of pride and economic opportunity for our region."