LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a "suspicious item" in the 9700 block of South Maryland Parkway.

RTC said all southbound and eastbound lanes at the Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard intersection are closed and to expect heavy delays.

RTC

Authorities said to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is made available.