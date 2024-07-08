Mesquite man dies after crash on Interstate 15, near Mile Marker 71

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Mesquite man is dead after a crash on Interstate 15, near Mile Marker 71.

On Monday, Nevada State Police released new information about the crash, which happened on June 28.

Investigators say a 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on I-15 and a 2024 Buick Encore was parked and unoccupied in the right shoulder.

Police said for unknown reasons, the driver of the Camry failed to stay in his lane, went into the shoulder, and hit the back of the Buick. The Camry rotated clockwise, went off the road, and into the desert area west of I-15. The vehicle then hit a metal sign, and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Camry came to a rest on its wheels and then went up in flames.

The driver, who has been identified as 55-year-old Grant Dick, was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries. Nevada State Police said he passed away on Sunday, June 30.

No further details regarding the crash have been released, as of Monday afternoon.