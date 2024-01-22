Maryland Parkway storm drain project leading to another round of closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Charleston-Maryland storm drain project continues, it's leading to another round of lane closures.

The latest round will last for about two weeks and affect southbound Maryland Parkway from Carson through Bridger Avenue, starting on Monday, Jan. 22. Bridger Avenue will be closed on the west side of Maryland Parkway for about three weeks. Lewis Avenue will remain closed on the west side of Maryland Parkway for an additional two weeks.

Only one lane will be open on southbound Maryland Parkway from Bridger to Lewis.

City officials said drivers should expect delays and detours in the area. For motorists traveling north or south, they advise drivers to take 11th, 14th, and 15th Streets as alternative routes. For motorists traveling east or west, you can take Carson Avenue or Clark Avenue.

Additional work is being performed in Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue and on 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue.

The Charleston-Maryland storm drain project is scheduled to be wrapped up later this summer.