Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man with 'multiple-edged weapons' taken into custody, investigation causes traffic delays at Flamingo, Lindell

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Flamingo, Lindell - Man waving weapons
Posted at 3:11 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 18:20:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists could be facing traffic delays after an incident at Flamingo Road and Lindell Road.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call about a person with a knife around on Friday around 1 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw a man with "multiple-edged weapons" and that he was swinging them in the middle of the road.

He was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

Investigators are advising motorists to avoid the area because there may be some closures during their investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH