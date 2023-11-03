Man with 'multiple-edged weapons' taken into custody, investigation causes traffic delays at Flamingo, Lindell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists could be facing traffic delays after an incident at Flamingo Road and Lindell Road.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call about a person with a knife around on Friday around 1 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw a man with "multiple-edged weapons" and that he was swinging them in the middle of the road.

He was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

Investigators are advising motorists to avoid the area because there may be some closures during their investigation.