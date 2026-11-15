Man on e-scooter killed in collision with pickup truck in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An e-scooter rider died after being struck by a pickup truck Saturday evening in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened around 6:26 p.m. on North Las Vegas Boulevard near the intersection with North Nellis Boulevard.

According to police, the e-scooter rider was traveling northeast on North Las Vegas Boulevard in the bus/storage lane and attempted to change lanes, crossing into the path of the truck, which was also traveling northeast.

The e-scooter rider, identified as a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.