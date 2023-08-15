Watch Now
Man left with 'life-threatening injuries' after being struck by car in eastern valley, police say

Posted at 5:40 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 08:40:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" on Tuesday morning, after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an eastern valley intersection.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Pecos Road and East Flamingo around 3:50 a.m. A male pedestrian was located at the scene and officers "performed medical aide" until medical personnel arrived and transported him to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

The intersection is currently shut down in all directions while traffic units conduct an investigation.

