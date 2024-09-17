Man killed in three-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard, Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has died after a three-vehicle crash near N. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Lake Mead Boulevard.

The crash happened at 11:55 p.m. on Monday night.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses stated a 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard, approaching Lake Mead Boulevard. The vehicle then hit a raised concrete median and crossed into the southbound lanes for a short distance. Then, it went back into northbound lanes.

The Jeep then hit a curb before going into the intersection, drifting over a center median, back into southbound lanes, and then hit another curb.

A Dodge Journey and Kia Optima were stopped at a red light as they got off of U.S. 95 north at Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Jeep hit the passenger side of the Dodge and pushed the Dodge into the Kia.

The 20-year-old passenger in the Dodge, who hasn't been identified as of this report, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, Kia, and Jeep were taken to University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

No additional information has been released by investigators, as of 11 a.m.