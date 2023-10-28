Man killed in crash on South Nellis Boulevard, south of Spyglass Hill Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a crash on South Nellis Boulevard, south of Spyglass Hill Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses indicated a 2007 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on South Nellis Boulevard and a 2007 Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound.

Police said the Dodge turned in front of the Toyota. That's when the Toyota hit the passenger side of the Dodge.

The passenger of the Dodge was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The Dodge's driver remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Tellez-Huerta, was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. According to jail records, he's being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Three people were in the Toyota, including a two-year-old girl. Their injuries were minor and they're expected to be okay.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states the Dodge passenger's death is the 122nd traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for 2023. Their identity hasn't been released, as of Saturday morning.