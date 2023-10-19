Man in 'life-threatening' condition after car crash on Sahara, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized with "life-threatening" injuries following a car crash in the eastern valley on Thursday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision involving a car and a pickup truck occurred around 6:40 p.m. on East Sahara Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue, turning left to enter a business. At the same time, an Infinity was also traveling eastbound on Sahara.

Police say the collision occurred when the front of the Infinity struck the left front of the Chevrolet near the front tire, causing the Chevrolet to overturn.

Arriving medical personnel transported both drivers to Sunrise Trauma for advanced medical care. Police say the driver of the Chevrolet remains in "life-threatening condition" at Sunrise Hospital.

"This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," LVMPD stated in a news release.