Man hospitalized after crashing vehicle at Grand Canyon Drive, Mariner Cove Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old man has been hospitalized after crashing his vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 11:09 a.m. at South Grand Canyon Drive and Mariner Cove Drive.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses stated a 2022 Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound on Grand Canyon Drive at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and hit a water main box.

Medical personnel state the 19-year-old wasn't wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details, including the driver's identity or condition, have been released, as. of 3:45 p.m.