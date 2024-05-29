Man hospitalized after crash on S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Serene Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been hospitalized after several vehicles crashed in south Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the crash happened at 9:53 p.m. on S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Serene Avenue.

Las Vegas police say several vehicles were involved and impairment is not suspected.

A man was taken to University Medical Center with what police said appeared to be a broken leg.

As of 10 p.m., all northbound Las Vegas Boulevard lanes are closed while police investigate.

There is no timeline on when roads could reopen and motorists are advised to avoid the area.