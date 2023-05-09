Man hit, killed after getting out of stalled car on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after getting out to check on a stalled vehicle on US 95.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened on May 1 just before 10 p.m.

Investigators said a blue Dodge Avenger was stopped in the far right lane after running out of gas.

That's when police said a passenger, identified as 28-year-old Khalin Hershel Houston, got out and walked to the back of the vehicle.

Police said a gray Chrysler 200 "failed to use due care" and didn't slow down before hitting Houston and the Dodge. That's when investigators said the Dodge was forced into the middle lane while the Chrysler rotated clockwise and ended up in the right side shoulder before bursting into flames.

Houston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police said this is their 24th fatal crash in 2023 and those crashes have led to 26 fatalities.