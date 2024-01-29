Man hit by car on Boulder Highway last week dies from his injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Boulder Highway last week has died from their injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

The collision happened Monday, Jan. 22 just before 7 a.m. on Bolder Highway near Nellis Boulevard.

At the time, police said the pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk and "failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle."

The pedestrian, identified only as a male between the ages of 25 and 30, was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe as its driver turned left from Nellis Blvd. onto Boulder Highway.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, Las Vegas police say they were informed by the Clark County coroner's office that the pedestrian had died from his injuries.

Police noted the driver of the Hyundai, a 76-year-old woman, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death marks the 16th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far in 2024.