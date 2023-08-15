Watch Now
Man ejected from vehicle, killed in Mohave County crash

Golden Valley collision
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 13:55:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a crash in Mohave County.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Sunday morning in Golden Valley.

Investigators said they received a call at 10:15 a.m. after a white truck and black SUV collided, which also caused a power pole to be knocked down.

Police said the driver of the truck, later identified as 60-year-old Bert Wilhelm Simons, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, no further details or circumstances about the crash have been released.

