Man dies six days after crash on Lamb Boulevard, Hacienda Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 82-year-old man has died six days after a crash in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened on Tuesday, June 18 at 8:04 p.m. at S. Lamb Boulevard and E. Hacienda Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses statements indicated a 2021 Kia Soul was traveling south on S. Lamb Boulevard, did not stop at a stop sign at E. Hacienda Avenue, and hit a 1997 Lexus LS400, which was traveling through the intersection.

The Kia driver was taken to Saint Rose Dominican Hospital while the driver of the Lexus was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

On Monday, June 24, the Clark County Coroner's Office notified Las Vegas police that the Kia driver had died from his injuries. There is no update on the Lexus driver, as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to LVMPD, this marks the 82nd traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2024.