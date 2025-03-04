Man dies in hospital from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash in early February

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after succumbing to injuries he sustained in a multi-vehicle car collision in early February, Las Vegas Metro police said.

On Feb. 10 around 2:17 p.m., LVMPD said a multi-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road.

LVMPD said their evidence showed a Chevrolet was approaching Lindell on Sahara with a red stop light and a Hyundai was approaching Sahara on Lindell with a green light. A Ram on Lindell was preparing to turn onto Sahara on a yellow turn signal when the Chevorlet failed to stop at the light and collided with the Hyundai. Police said the collision caused the Hyundai to redirect into the Ram then into a fixed pole.

LVMPD said both the drivers of the Chevrolet and the Hyundai were taken to University Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Ram claimed no injuries.

LVMPD said the drivers showed no signs of impairment.

On Feb. 28, the Clark County coroner's office told LVMPD the driver of the Hyundai has died from his injuries despite all life-saving efforts.

This marks the 33rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.