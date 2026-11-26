LAS VEGAS — A 32-year-old man died after crashing while riding an electric dirt bike Wednesday afternoon in the southwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:03 p.m. on South Grand Canyon Drive near West Oquendo Road, between Russell Road and Patrick Lane.

Police said the man "failed to negotiate" a curve in the road and struck a curb, causing the dirt bike to "wash out" on its right side.

The dirt bike slid into landscaping and the rider struck a metal pole along the sidewalk, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, LVMPD said.