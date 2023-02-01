Man dies after car overturns in on northbound U.S. 95, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead after his car overturned near mile marker 34 on northbound U.S. 95 on Sunday morning, according to Nevada State Police.

An incident report revealed that Nevada State Police responded to the single-vehicle rollover in Clark County at approximately 5:13 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a black Nissan Sedan was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver overcorrected the vehicle’s steering causing it to rotate counterclockwise. As the vehicle continued to rotate, it entered the center dirt median where it overturned and came to rest in the southbound travel lanes.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, a 31-year-old male from Las Vegas, Nevada. Police say Liggins succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to the incident report, Nevada State Police suspect impairment played a factor in this crash.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 7th fatal crash and 7th fatality for 2023.