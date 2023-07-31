Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — An Arizona man has been arrested and is facing charges for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, this happened on Highway 95 near Riverview Drive.

Police said they received a call on Friday around 6:46 p.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. They said the man was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. After being evaluated there, medical personnel called an air ambulance and transported the man to Las Vegas where he died from those injuries.

Investigators said they were able to track down the vehicle to the 2500 block of Calle Bonita in Bullhead City where they arrested 23-year-old Eidy Ruiz for failing to remain at the scene.

Police stated the vehicle was seized as evidence while Ruiz was taken to the Bullhead City Police Department to be processed before being transferred to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center Jail to be booked.

As of Monday morning, no further details were released.