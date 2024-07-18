All lanes reopened at Flamingo and Koval after major collision

UPDATE: July 18, 2:49 p.m.

All lanes are now open.



UPDATE: July 18, 2:05 p.m.

Eastbound lanes are now open at Flamingo and Koval.

Southbound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE: July 18, 1:51 p.m.

Northbound and westbound lanes are now open at Flamingo and Koval.

Eastbound and southbound lanes remain closed.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major two-vehicle collision has shut down the intersection at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating the collision. Drivers should avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

One occupant has been transported to a UMC hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.

WATCH NDOT cam of intersection shutdown at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane below: