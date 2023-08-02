LVMPD: Two elderly pedestrians hit by pickup truck near Las Vegas Blvd., Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said two pedestrians were involved in a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard Tuesday night.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., officers received reports of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and two pedestrians at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

"While entering the intersection, the pickup bumped into two elderly pedestrians at a crosswalk," police said.

One pedestrian has critical injuries according to police. Both were transported to a hospital.

Police said Las Vegas Boulevard southbound is closed from Cincinnati to Sahara avenues. Sahara Avenue westbound has partial closures.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTNV will provide more details as the information becomes available.