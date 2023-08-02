Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

LVMPD: Two elderly pedestrians hit by pickup truck near Las Vegas Blvd., Sahara

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Crash at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard
Posted at 9:51 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 00:51:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said two pedestrians were involved in a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard Tuesday night.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., officers received reports of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and two pedestrians at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

"While entering the intersection, the pickup bumped into two elderly pedestrians at a crosswalk," police said.

One pedestrian has critical injuries according to police. Both were transported to a hospital.

Police said Las Vegas Boulevard southbound is closed from Cincinnati to Sahara avenues. Sahara Avenue westbound has partial closures.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTNV will provide more details as the information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH