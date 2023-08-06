82-year-old woman died at hospital after being hit by pickup, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 82-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup truck August 1.

The incident happened around 6:27 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and W. Sahara Avenue. A Ford pickup truck was stopped on a red traffic signal at S. Las Vegas Boulevard in the right-most southbound lane at W. Sahara Avenue.

BREAKING STORY: LVMPD: 82-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Ford pickup

At the same time, an 82-year-old woman and a man, 81, were crossing S. Las Vegas Boulevard east to west.

Police said the pickup driver moved forward and knocked the two pedestrians to the ground. Both pedestrians were transported to Sunrise Trauma. The 81-year-old pedestrian only had minor injuries, according to police. However, the woman had critical injuries.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update saying the woman died on Aug. 4.

"The pedestrian's death marked the 82nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."