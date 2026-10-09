LVMPD: Pedestrian critcally injured in crash at Desert Inn Road, Arabella Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a traffic incident in Winchester this evening that is affecting all lanes near the Las Vegas Country Club.

According to the RTC, all lanes are currently blocked off from westbound Desert Inn Road before Maryland Parkway.

We reached out to Metro to learn more.

Police shared with us that a pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in the collision, leaving the pedestrian in critical condition.

The intersection will remain blocked as the investigation continues, police said.

Avoid the area, and use alternative routes.