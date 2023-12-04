LVMPD: One person dead, several injured after five-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has died and at least two others were injured after a five-vehicle crash on South Rainbow Boulevard and North Spring Valley Parkway.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Sunday at 7:16 p.m.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2015 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard at a "high rate of speed". Police said the driver did not stop at a red light at Spring Valley Parkway.

The Chevrolet hit a 2014 Toyota Corolla, which was stopped at the intersection. That caused a chain reaction that led to three other vehicles being hit.

The driver of the Chevrolet as well as the driver from the Toyota were both taken to University Medical Center to be treated. The driver of the Chevrolet died from his injuries.

According to police, impairment was not suspected for any of the drivers.

The man's death is the 142nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.