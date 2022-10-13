LVMPD: Motorcyclist pronounced deceased at hospital after crash near Tropicana, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is now pronounced deceased after a crash near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue Wednesday night.
The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m.
The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m.
The rider was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
There are road closures for the investigation. Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles.
