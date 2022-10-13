Watch Now
LVMPD: Motorcyclist pronounced deceased at hospital after crash near Tropicana, Eastern

Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 20:17:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is now pronounced deceased after a crash near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist died after the driver was transported to a local hospital.

