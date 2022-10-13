LVMPD: Motorcyclist pronounced deceased at hospital after crash near Tropicana, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is now pronounced deceased after a crash near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m.

#BREAKING We are investing a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Eastern and Tropicana Ave.

The rider was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

There are road closures for the investigation. Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ttSqgENrUh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 12, 2022

Police said the motorcyclist died after the driver was transported to a local hospital.