LVMPD: Male, female died at scene of east valley multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a male and female died in a multi-vehicle crash in the east valley on Christmas Eve.

Police said the crash happened West of Charleston at Nellis boulevards around 1:25 p.m.

According to witness statements provided to police, the driver of a Mazda 3 swerved to avoid a jaywalking pedestrian. The driver went left of center and hit three vehicles.

"The male driver and female passenger were pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

Police say three occupants from three other vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This accident is still under investigation," police said.

RTC said Charleston Boulevard is closed between Nellis and Arlington.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.