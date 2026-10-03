LVMPD: Hit-and-run crash injures pedestrian, closes westbound Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 10 a.m., Channel 13 received a call from a viewer reporting road closures near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars blocking westbound Tropicana Avenue in that area, with sections of the sidewalk taped off.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to learn more about this incident.

According to Metro, a collision happened around 9:21 a.m. between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated scene. Police said the vehicle fled the scene.

At this time, westbound Tropicana Avenue in that area remains shut down. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.