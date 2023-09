LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash is causing delays east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 5:44 a.m. on South Maryland Parkway and Sierra Vista Drive, which is close to East Desert Inn Road.

Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said southbound Maryland Parkway is closed, as of 6:30 a.m. and haven't said how long that closure will be in place.