LVMPD: 63-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after crash in west valley parking lot

On Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 63-year-old woman was hit by a pickup truck traveling through a parking lot.

Police said the pedestrian and driver were both inside a parking lot in the area of 4955 S. Fort Apache Rd. This is near Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

Evidence collected by police indicates that the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling north through a parking lot when it struck a woman walking.

The woman was left with critical injuries after the crash and was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment by responding emergency medical services.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene and did not display signs of impairment. The driver as been identified as 60-year-old Guy Shigemasa.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section according to Las Vegas police.