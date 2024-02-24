Long-term ramp restrictions coming to Charleston Boulevard, I-515 in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning motorists about long-term ramp restrictions at I-515 and Charleston Boulevard.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, the ramp from Charleston Boulevard to southbound I-515 in east Las Vegas will be closed.

According to NDOT, the closure will be in place for 30 days.

NDOT

The closure is so crews can continue to reconstruct and reconfigure the ramp.

NDOT officials said this is the fourth and final ramp to be renovated at the interchange.

The offramp from northbound I-515 to Charleston Boulevard reopened on Friday.

According to NDOT, there are still nightly lane restrictions on I-515 southbound while crews do bridge deck repairs. Those closures start on Thursday and will last through Wednesday, Feb. 29. Closures will be in effect between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Looking ahead, traffic officials said Stewart Avenue is in its next phase of construction and intermittent lane restrictions will be in place through Summer 2024.

You can see the latest updates and closures related to the I-515, Charleston project here.