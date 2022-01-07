Local law enforcement is set to initiate distracted driving crackdown to reduce fatalities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —

A new report from the office of traffic safety shows that 382 lives were lost on Nevada roads last year.

That breaks the record for the most fatalities since 2006.

Las Vegas Valley law enforcement are now looking for ways to get drivers attention by issuing citations to anyone caught driving while distracted.

Drivers may want to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road, as using a cell phone could get you a big fine.

Beginning Monday, January 10th - 22nd law enforcement officers will be patrolling looking for offenders. Law states that any use of a cell phone whether it be GPS, calling, texting, or scrolling could result in getting a citation.

Lieutenant Bret Ficklin says lots of things constitute driving while distracted, "Be it, being on their phone, doing their makeup, eating...”

If putting the phone down is a tough task for you, here are some tips for keeping you and others safe and focused on the roads.

“When you’re on the road, you've got to stay off your phone. If you should need to use your phone, pull into a parking lot or a place where it’s safe to park and use your phone,” said Lt. Ficklin.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says the best thing to do is simply turn it off.

Other alternatives are putting your phone on silent, do-not-disturb or set an away message.

“Anything that draws your attention away from your responsibilities on the roadway can lead to your death or somebody else’s death, because of your inability to respond.” said Lt. Ficklin.

