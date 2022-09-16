Life is Beautiful Fest to bring added traffic to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's September and time for the Life is Beautiful Music festival to take over downtown Las Vegas.

The popular three-day festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

The festival is known to shut down traffic for a large portion of the downtown area, taking up 18 city blocks in the heart of downtown.

The event attracts about 170,000 attendees each year.

Road closures include parts of Carson Ave., Fremont St., Ogden Ave., Stewart Ave., and Mesquite Ave. , all are closed to traffic East and Westbound between Las Vegas Blvd. and Maryland parkway.

Also 6th through 11th streets will be closed Northbound and Southbound between Bridger Avenue and the US-95.

Festival entrances are located at Fremont & 7th street as well as Fremont & 11th street.

No street parking is available at or near the festival, so attendees are encouraged to use ride-share and public transportation to get to the festival grounds.

Local commuters may have a tough time navigating the streets during the festival.

To get around the downtown traffic over the weekend, drivers should avoid traveling between 7th and 11th streets East or West, and, between Mesquite and Carson Avenues, North and South.

Las Vegas blvd. and Charleston Blvd. are still open to drivers to use as an alternate route around Downtown.

Expect heavy traffic and potential delays throughout the weekend and into next week as crews work on breaking down the festival.

