Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Laughlin man taken to Las Vegas hospital after crash on Charleston Boulevard

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 6:54 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 09:54:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Laughlin man is in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 1:23 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard, west of Commerce Street.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Charleston and approaching the Commerce intersection.

However, investigators a 42-year-old man was crossing Charleston west of the intersection and outside of a marked crosswalk, which is when he was hit.

He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 32-year-old driver of the Accord stayed at the scene of the crash and didn't show any signs of impairment.

No further details have been released, as of 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH