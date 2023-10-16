Laughlin man taken to Las Vegas hospital after crash on Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Laughlin man is in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 1:23 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard, west of Commerce Street.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Charleston and approaching the Commerce intersection.

However, investigators a 42-year-old man was crossing Charleston west of the intersection and outside of a marked crosswalk, which is when he was hit.

He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 32-year-old driver of the Accord stayed at the scene of the crash and didn't show any signs of impairment.

No further details have been released, as of 7 a.m.